Second shooting in 3 days at Milford apartments

Delaware State Police responded to the second shooting in three days at an apartment complex north of Milford on Saturday.

Around 9:05 p.m. on July 18, police received reports of shots fired on Betsy Ross Circle. Their investigation found that a thin black male with short dreadlocks shot at an apartment, striking it eight times. Two people were inside the apartment but neither was harmed. Police said the shooter ran to Montour Road, where he got into a pickup truck and took off.

Just three days prior, on Wednesday, July 15, a Georgetown man was shot in the neck on Betsy Ross Circle. There are no suspects in that case either.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police Detective Baker at 302-698-8435. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.