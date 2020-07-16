Car struck by bullets in Brightway Commons

The Milford Police Department is investigating a shooting at Brightway Commons apartment complex.

The shooting occurred around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, in the area of Aurora Place and Allen Way. No one was injured but one vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to call the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online.