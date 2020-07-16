Shot in the neck in Milford

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Milford.

The incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, when troopers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Betsy Ross Circle. A 32-year-old Georgetown man had been shot in the neck. According to police, the victim had fought physically with the suspect in the apartment complex. The suspect pulled out a hand gun and fired one round, striking the victim, before leaving in a white passenger vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit Detective R. Costlow at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or visiting their website.