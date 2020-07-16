Family threatened, grandmother kidnapped

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested a Dover man on multiple charges after a domestic incident led to a kidnapping.

At 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, troopers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Crabapple Lane in Lincoln for a domestic incident. Lydell Hall, 53, was arguing with his 52-year-old girlfriend when her 35 year-old son and 19-year-old grandson became involved. Hall allegedly threatened the men with a knife.

All three victims fled the residence on foot but the girlfriend fell and Hall grabbed her and put her in a car against her will. Police said that as he drove, he threatened and assaulted the victim. She was able to get away and contact police while they were stopped at a convenience store.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Hall was located by police in Dover and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, two counts of aggravated menacing, strangulation, three counts of terroristic threatening, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft under $1,500 and malicious interference with emergency communications. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $41,500 secured bond.