First State Antique Tractor Club to meet May 18

The next regular meeting of the First State Antique Tractor Club will be held at 7 p.m. May 18 at the Greenwood VFW, 301 Mill St.

Plans for the club’s 20th annual show are coming together, and the club is partnering with the Eastern Shore Antique Automobile Association for the three-day event, set for June 25-27 at the Laurel Farmers Auction Market, 10667 Georgetown Road, Laurel.

New club information and the upcoming picnic will also be discussed at the meeting.

Those planning to attend are asked to wear a face mask and keep six feet apart, per CDC safety guidelines. Light refreshments will be served, and new members are always welcome.

For more, visit firststateantiquetractorclub.com, call 228-2674 or email maraleneg1@verizon.net.