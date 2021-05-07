Milford High School Drama Club now streaming spring musical showcase

Delaware News Desk

Members of the Milford High School Drama Club took to the stage to perform their ideal roles in “A Million Dreams: The Milford High School Drama Club Musical Talent Showcase,” now available to stream on YouTube.

While the pandemic has altered their ability to produce a live, traditional show, they used this as an opportunity to choose the role they have always wanted to perform. In this production, members of the drama club perform in solos and in a small group number to show off their talents.

"It was so wonderful to get to see our kids onstage again,” said Director Carissa Meiklejohn. “Though it wasn't a traditional show, I am happy the kids could have a lot of choice about what they performed."

This performance highlights the talents of two senior drama club members: Tristan Stevenson on piano and Rebecca Wisniewski as the emcee. Performing in solo and group numbers are Will Evans, Jakob Faulkner, Anna Hatfield, Raine Hendricks, Abby Lincoln, Isabella Mendoza, Kylie Short, Haley Thompson, Paige Thompson, Mystery Villa and Rebecca Wisnewski.

“I am hopeful that we can get back to a normal show season next year,” said Meiklejohn. “But this year has taught us a lot that we will be able to incorporate into future shows.”

To watch “A Million Dreams,” visit https://bit.ly/3b4FZ6Q. No ticket price is being charged for viewing, but donations are appreciated and can be made by contacting Erica Snyder at esnyder@msd.k12.de.us or Meiklejohn at cmeiklej@msd.k12.de.us.