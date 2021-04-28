Tower Hill Road to close for railroad maintenance

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Tower Hill Road, between Farmington Road and U.S. Highway 13, Harrington, from 5 a.m. May 3 to 11:59 p.m. May 6.

Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance on their railroad crossing on Tower Hill Road.

Eastbound motorists will take Tower Hill Road to Farmington Road onto Hammondtown Road to U.S. 13 and return to Tower Hill Road

Westbound motorists will take Tower Hill Road to U.S. 13 to Hammondtown Road onto Farmington Road and back to Tower Hill Road.

Detour signage will be posted.