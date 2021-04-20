Milford Senior Center to join World Tai Chi Day, Qigong Day on April 24

Delaware News Desk

At exactly 10 a.m. April 24, members of the Milford Senior Center will gather in the parking lot of the center, 111 Park Ave., and practice several forms of tai chi in honor of World Tai Chi and Qigong Day.

Since 1999, practitioners of the ancient Chinese art have stepped off in unity around the world with the theme of “One Breath, One World” on the last Saturday in April.

Often described as meditation in motion, tai chi promotes serenity through gentle, flowing movements. Tai chi is low-impact and puts minimal stress on muscles and joints, making it generally safe for all ages and fitness levels. In fact, because tai chi is a low-impact exercise, it may be especially suitable if you are an older adult who otherwise may not exercise.

The Milford Senior Center offers its members almost daily Tai Chi opportunities that include Tai Chi Chih and Tai Chi Chuan for Arthritis and Fall Prevention.

For more on the Milford Senior Center and how to become a member, call 422-3385. Membership is open to people 50 and older and is $20 per year.

For more on Tai Chi, call Denise Curtis at 424-2291.