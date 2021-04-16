McDonald’s owner/operator to award scholarships to community college students

Delaware News Desk

Local McDonald’s owner/operator Michael Meoli and The Meoli Companies announced they are awarding $6,000 in scholarships to nontraditional community college students pursuing a secondary education at Delaware Technical Community College, Terry and Owens Campuses, and Chesapeake Community College for summer and fall 2021 students.

Scholarships will be awarded in $500 increments to four students at each campus.

The scholarship program is open to non-traditional community college students who have demonstrated a commitment to furthering their education by exhibiting scholastic achievement and ongoing community service. These non-traditional students are those students who are returning to college to complete a degree, or those who are entering college for the first time, years after graduating high school.

“Education lays the foundation for building a strong community and workforce,” said Meoli. “Our hope is that these scholarships will allow students, who might not have otherwise had the opportunity, to get the education they so willingly deserve.”

Eligible community college students should inquire about the scholarship program through their academic advisor or the office of the president at their respective college.

For more on the Meoli Companies, visit meolicompanies.com.