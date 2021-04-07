General surgeon Bradford Mitchell joins Bayhealth General Surgery, Dover

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth welcomed board-certified general surgeon Bradford Mitchell, who will join the Bayhealth General Surgery, Dover practice and will be the general surgery residency program director as part of Bayhealth’s Graduate Medical Education program.

At Bayhealth General Surgery, Dover, he joins Edward Alexander, John Glenn, Theodoros Katsichtis and Assar Rather. The practice is part of Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

Mitchell is now accepting new patients.

“Dr. Mitchell is an experienced physician leader, and we are very excited that he has joined our practice and will direct Bayhealth’s newest GME program in General Surgery,” said Rather. “With his specialty expertise and unique skills in endocrine surgery in particular, Dr. Mitchell can provide surgical care close to home for patients who otherwise might have to travel outside our area for treatment. We’re also fortunate to have him training the next generation of talented surgeons in our community.”

Mitchell has more than 30 years’ experience as a surgeon, having served in private practice and most recently as the associate chair of the department of surgery at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. He also was interim program director and a faculty member for Michigan State University’s Integrated Surgical Residency program.

After graduating from Jefferson Medical College, he completed his residency in general surgery at State University of New York, Health Science Center in Syracuse, New York. He was an Endocrine Surgery Research Fellow at Yale University.

Mitchell is skilled in performing a range of general surgical procedures and has special expertise in endocrine surgery of the thyroid and parathyroid glands. He obtained his Endocrine Certification in Neck Ultrasound and offers surgeon-directed thyroid ultrasound and thyroid biopsy for his patients.

Mitchell is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is certified by the American Board of Surgery. He also is a member of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeries, the Endocrine Society and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

To schedule an appointment with Mitchell at Bayhealth General Surgery, Dover, 724 S. New St., Dover, call 674-4070; for more, visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.