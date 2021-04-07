Boys & Girls Club of Milford executive honored by national organization

Delaware News Desk

The Boys and Girls Club of Milford announced the selection of Executive Director Paul B. Dorey Jr. as one of Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware’s Joseph Dulin Staff of the Year award recipients.

This annual, statewide honor goes to the staff person who exemplifies the attributes embodied in the Joe Dulin Staff of the Year Award.

Dorey has been with the Boys and Girls Club organization since 2007. Before his appointment as executive director of the Milford Club, a position he accepted in 2019, he served as an administrative assistant, aquatic director and program director, managing both the Seaford and Laurel Clubs, at the Western Sussex Club from 2007-19.

Dorey’s nomination came from colleagues and staff for his administrative abilities and interactions with his club team, community and the children and families the Milford Club serves. Throughout the challenging past year, his nominators said, Dorey has been a stalwart, positive role model for students, showing them courtesy, respect and understanding in their efforts to manage their challenging academic schedules. He helped maintain a structured, positive learning environment to enhance the “virtual learning” supports provided at the Milford Club site.

Dorey is a graduate of Delaware Technical & Community College and The Community College of the Air Force. He has also completed specialized training at the Delaware State Police Academy, and with the Department of Education. Dorey has completed a number of training and certification programs and does not hesitate to share his knowledge and support wherever needed. As an example, for many of his years with the organization, Dorey was one of only five Jeff Ellis & Associates national trainers. He continues to work closely with Ellis & Associates in providing leadership and guidance to help ensure safe operation of the organization’s five aquatics facilities. At the Milford Club, one often will find Dorey working with individuals in a club garden, supervising a late-night teen program or assisting in the early morning childcare program.

According to his nominators, Dorey has a genuine interest and concern for the success of other clubs across the state. He does not hesitate to volunteer his assistance and encouragement with projects at other club sites and often goes “above and beyond” to assist staff members, who are facing adversity. Efforts such as these resulted in his selection for Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware’s “World Class Customer Service Award” earlier this year.

Dorey lives in Georgetown with his wife, Sara, and three sons: Drake, 14; Benjamin, 7; and Greyson, 5.