Possum Point Players to host ‘Silent Sky’ auditions March 29-30

Delaware News Desk

Possum Point Players and director John Hulse will hold auditions for the drama "Silent Sky" at 6 p.m. March 29 and 30 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Those auditioning must be available for all show dates — June 4-6 and June 11-13, and inclement weather weekend dates June 18-20.

Hulse suggested those auditioning have a prepared, one-minute contemporary monologue set in the 1900s to present day and should be prepared to cold read from the script. All ethnicities are eligible and encouraged to audition.

The drama tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer who was ahead of her time as a woman in the field of astronomy and in the acceptance of women as professionals in scientific fields.

The cast requires four women and one man, all of whom can realistically portray the characters over the course of the 20-year span of the plot. They are:

Henrietta Leavitt, who starts in her 30s and ends in her 50s, a brilliant, meticulous, excitable, hard-of-hearing dreamer who never much cared for the “status quo”;

Margaret Leavitt, 30s to 50s, a homebody, creative, genuine, sweet-natured, realist and Henrietta’s sister – ability to sing and pretend to play the piano a plus;

Peter Shaw, 30s to 50s, the apprentice to the head astronomer at Harvard, reserved, whose views have never really been challenged prior to the events of the play. He is the supervisor of the women at the observatory and in love with Henrietta, as she is with him;

Annie Cannon, 40s to 60s, a leader of the group of women in the observatory, tough, terse, sure of herself, grows into a firebrand for the suffrage movement; and

Williamina Fleming, 50s to 70s, a Scot (speaks with an accent), intelligent, witty, warm and outgoing, the first of her kind, smart as a whip and fun.

For more, visit possumpointplayers.org.