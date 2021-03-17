Bayhealth Occupational Health, Walk-In Medical Care move to new location

Delaware News Desk

As part of its mission to strengthen the health of the community and provide better access to healthcare services for all, Bayhealth Occupational Health and Walk-in Medical Care, Milford recently relocated to 800 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford.

Along with easy access from Route 113, the new location features ample parking and more expansive space that provides designated waiting areas for patients and additional exam rooms. It also features up-to-date equipment for both X-rays and for analyzing flu and COVID tests.

In addition to offering same-day appointments and the option to walk in without an appointment, the hours of operation for Walk-in Medical Care were expanded. These services are now available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for those illnesses and injuries that aren’t serious enough to require treatment in the emergency room, or who are unable to get an appointment with their primary care provider.

Other benefits include dedicated staff for Occupational Health and Walk-in Medical Care patients, and Walk-in Medical Care is credentialed with most insurance companies.

“We’re excited about our new location, as it allows us to better serve both our Occupational Health and Walk-in Medical Care patients, while still providing the same outstanding services and high-quality care we’ve been delivering to our community for years,” said Bayhealth Senior Director Ambulatory Service Line Deanna Rigby.

To make an appointment, call 430-5705; for more, visit bayhealth.org/occupational-health to learn more about Bayhealth’s Occupational Health or bayhealth.org/walk-in-medical-care for Bayhealth’s Walk-In Medical Care.

