Stockley Materials opens new location in Lincoln

Delaware News Desk

Stockley Materials announced the grand opening of its newest location at Route 113 and Johnson Road in Lincoln.

For more than 15 years, Stockley Materials has supplied mulch, decorative stones, sand, soil, compost, pavers and retaining walls, as well as irrigation and lighting solutions, for customers’ outdoor living spaces. Stockley Materials also provides roll-off containers and offers yard debris recycling services.

The newest location is directly across the highway from Fitzgeralds Auto Salvage, a few miles south of Milford. Initially, the Lincoln location will supply mulch, topsoil and stone; eventually expanding to its full product line and services like those offered by the Georgetown and Nassau locations.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

For more, call 265-2417 or visit stockleymaterials.com.