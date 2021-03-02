YWCA Delaware launches new YW Leaders program on racial, social justice

Delaware News Desk

YWCA Delaware has launched a new YW Leaders program designed to help high school students develop a better understanding of who they are while cultivating an appreciation and understanding for individuals of diverse backgrounds whose appearance, values and interests differ from their own.

The new “Cultivating Young Leaders for Racial and Social Justice Program,” sponsored by M&T Bank, is a collaboration of YWCA Delaware’s Youth and Racial and Social Justice programs.

“As a champion of social justice for more than 125 years, YWCA Delaware is dedicated to eliminating racism,” said Paula Jenkins-Massie, president, YWCA board of directors and senior compliance manager, M&T Bank. “We understand our youth are our future leaders and hope this program will guide high school students to a deeper understanding and respect for their fellow classmates while sharing insights into their own experiences.”

Students will participate in facilitator-led, interactive virtual sessions offered through four educational modules. Participating students will engage in critical conversations and learn skills to become leaders in their communities as they advocate for racial and social justice. As the program grows, students will be given the opportunity to transition into leadership roles.

The goal is for partnering schools to experience an increase in cultural understanding and acceptance between students from diverse backgrounds as a result of the program. Following student training the program will become student lead.

Area high schools interested in being a pilot school for YW Leaders’ Cultivating Young Leaders for Racial and Social Justice Program should complete the interest form at bit.ly/3dQUMEq.