With 1 candidate per ward, Milford cancels 2021 annual election

Delaware News Desk

Officials from the city of Milford announced that the election scheduled for April 24 has been canceled.

Prior to the filing deadline of Feb. 23, the following individuals submitted nominating petitions for the offices as indicated: Ward 1 Council, Daniel Marabello; Ward 2 Council, F. Todd Culotta; Ward 3 Council, Douglas E. Morrow; and Ward 4 Council, Jason L. James Sr.

There being only one candidate for the office of council in each ward, the above candidates are entitled to assume office without a formal election as pursuant to 15Dec.C. 7555(j) and as declared by the Milford Board of Elections.

Duly-elected candidates will be sworn in at the annual organizational meeting at 7 p.m. May 3.

For more, call 422-1111, ext. 1300 or 1303.