Milford Lions annual spaghetti dinner set for March 6

Delaware News Desk

The Milford Lions Club’s annual spaghetti dinner — this year a takeout-only event — is set for 2 to 5 p.m. March 6 at Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut St.

Meals are $10, and advance tickets are available for purchase from any Milford Lion; by phone, 422-2861; or by email, secretary@milfordlions22d.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

This is the Milford Lions Club’s 55th annual dinner, and the club serves about 400 meals each year. All proceeds return to the community through the Milford Lions’ annual service projects, youth and education programs, scholarships, eye exams and prescription glasses, civic improvement projects and Christmas food baskets, among others.

For more, visit milfordlions22d.com.