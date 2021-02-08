Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recognizes first 3-time president

Delaware News Desk

Darel La Prade, past president of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and senior vice president and Delmarva group publisher of Independent Newsmedia Inc., was recently recognized as the first person to serve as CCGM president for three years, 2018-20.

La Prade was presented with the award by current CCGM President Angel Hodges, of Starkey & Co. CPAs, and CCGM board members Pat Abel, also of Independent Newsmedia.

The award was supposed to be presented at the CCGM Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon set for April 2020; however, the luncheon was cancelled due to COVID-19.

During La Prade’s service as president, the chamber moved back downtown, and staff was outfitted with a new computer system, working to make the office and all other processes paperless.

The chamber gave back more than $15,000 annually, totaling about $45,000 to the community through donations to local nonprofit organizations.

Also under La Prade, the chamber’s Economic Development Commission was reorganized to create a stronger partnership with the city, and the original commission was reframed as the Joint Economic Development Task Force.

A branch of the Joint Task Force, the Workforce Development Committee, was formed and held the first dual job fair in the state, for students and adults. In response to the pandemic, the same committee hosted the first multi-employer outdoor job fair in September 2020.

La Prade also guided the chamber in strengthening its relationship with Downtown Milford Inc., planning a community cleanup for April 2020, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Professional Citizen of the Year Award was rebranded and relaunched with a goal of being an annual award. Additionally, the chamber’s YP3oh2/Young Professionals began revamping the program at the end of 2020, under the supervision of Gavin Short with the Insurance Market.

For more, visit milford@milfordchamber.com or call 422-3344.