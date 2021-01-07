Solicitation of candidates for Milford City Council deadline

Delaware News Desk

The city of Milford will hold its annual election April 24 due to the term of office for first, second, third and fourth ward City Council seats expiring in May.

Accordingly, councilmembers are elected from each of the four wards to two-year staggered terms on a nonpartisan basis; two-year terms begin May 3 for the first, second, third and fourth wards.

Under the city of Milford charter, not less than 60 days prior to the annual election, candidates for office shall file a nominating petition stating the name of the candidate and the office for which he/she is nominated. Council petitions shall be signed by not less than 10 registered voters residing in the ward in which the candidate resides.

Candidate packets and nominating petitions can be obtained from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the City Clerk’s office at Milford City Hall, 201 S. Walnut St. Call in advance to schedule an appointment.

To file for office, a person must be a U.S. citizen; a bonafide resident of the city of Milford; have continuously resided in the ward for which he/she is seeking election for one year preceding the day of the election; be a qualified voter in the city of Milford; be at least 18 years of age as of the date of the election; have been nominated therefor; must undergo a criminal background check provided from the State Bureau of Identification and Federal Bureau of Investigation showing entire criminal history record; and must have no felony convictions or crimes involving moral turpitude.

The filing deadline to file for the Office of City Council is 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Only persons listed on the city of Milford voter registration rolls are qualified to vote in this election. The deadline for registering to vote in this municipal election is 4:30 p.m. March 25.

Those persons voting by absentee ballot must call the City Clerk’s Office to be placed on a list to obtain an application for an absentee ballot.

To verify voter status or register to vote, call the City Clerk’s Office at 422-1111, ext. 1300 or 1303.