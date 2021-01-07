Bibi’s earns ‘Best Tastes’ award from 2020 Tastes of Milford

Delaware News Desk

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford presented Bibi’s Restaurant and Bar with the “Best Tastes” Award from the 2020 Annual Holiday Auction & Tastes of Milford.

Attendees voted on their favorite “tastes” from different culinary samples the event food vendors served. Bibi’s authentic tacos, flautas and salsas received the most votes.

For more on Bibi’s Restaurant and Bar, visit them at 209A NE Front St., or find them on Facebook.

For more on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, call 422-3344, email milford@milfordchamber.com or find them on Facebook.