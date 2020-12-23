Graybeal Scholarship Fund applications open Jan. 4

Delaware News Desk

The CenDel Foundation announced that applications for the Dr. C. Edward Graybeal Scholarship open Jan. 4.

The $20,000 scholarship is open to Milford High School graduating seniors who have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Award selection is based on a combination of community service, good character and personal recommendations from school faculty or staff. Additional information about the award can be found on the CenDel Foundation's website, cendelfoundation.org, as well as through school guidance offices.

The application form can be found at cendelfoundation.org/index.cfm?ref=90100, and the deadline for applications is 4 p.m. March 15, 2021.

The late Graybeal, the scholarship’s namesake, understood the value of financial aid in helping further students’ academic careers. He established a scholarship fund with the help of the CenDel Foundation early in 2017. The fund is used for scholarship grants to educational institutions on behalf of awarded students who qualify under the criteria specified.

CenDel is committed to helping people in central Delaware transform their communities through charitable giving.

For more, call 724-7538 or visit cendelfoundation.org.