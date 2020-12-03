Killens Pond State Park to close Dec. 5 for cross country state meet

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close Killens Pond State Park on Dec. 5 for the 2020 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country state championship races.

The park will reopen at 8 a.m. Dec. 6.

For the safety of the competing teams and to limit community spread of COVID-19, DIAA has announced that no spectators will be permitted at this year’s championships. Instead, the races will be live streamed by the DIAA. The DIAA will broadcast Division II Girls 10:30 a.m., Division II Boys at noon, Division I Girls 1:30 p.m. and Division I Boys 3 p.m.

To support the DIAA mandate, the park will be closed during the championship to avoid any large gatherings.

To watch the races or for more about the championship, visit doe.k12.de.us/diaa.