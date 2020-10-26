Veterans drive-up flu clinic set for Oct. 31 in Harrington

Delaware News Desk

A clinical team from the Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a veterans’ drive-up flu clinic and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Harrington Moose Lodge 534, 16268 S. Dupont Highway.

Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care can receive their flu vaccination at no cost and are encouraged to attend if they have not already received the flu vaccine this season. Veterans only need to bring their veteran ID card to receive immunization, and staff will document it in their medical records.

Masking, social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be enforced.

Additional services for veterans including VA health care information, enrollment, compensation claims and Vet Center mental health resources. Bagged lunch will be provided by the lodge.

For more, visit wilmington.va.gov/flu-clinic.asp.