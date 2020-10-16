Shore United Bank congratulates Susan Welch on 25 years of service

Delaware News Desk

Shore United Bank congratulated Susan Welch on 25 years of dedicated service.

Welch began her career with the bank in September 1995 as a loan coordinator at the Felton branch. Welch has also been a BSA officer and an assistant branch manager during her time with the bank. Welch is currently the branch manager of the Felton branch, where she is responsible for managing and overseeing branch operations, leading the Felton team to achieve sales and profitability goals, as well as originating consumer, mortgage and small business loans.

“Susan brings a wealth of banking and market knowledge to the team at Felton,” said Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer Jennifer Joseph. “The ability to connect with customers and the drive to help them achieve their goals is what sets a community bank apart, and Susan embodies what it means to be a community banker.”

“I love my job,” said Welch. “One of the things I love the most about my job is being able to help customers in the local communities, whether it's opening a new account, assisting a customer in buying or building a home or solving a problem they may have. I enjoy being involved in the community and especially where I grew up.”

Welch resides in Harrington with her husband Timothy, their son Zachery and their chocolate lab Drake. She enjoys going to the beach, spending time at the pool, being with family, and going to the Antique Steam Engine & Tractor Show with her father, where he makes his cedar baskets. Welch gives back to her community by being actively involved in local communication events and participating whenever there is a volunteer opportunity.

