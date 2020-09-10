Paranormal investigator Leah Stansell coming to Milford

Delaware News Desk

Paranormal investigator Leah Stansell — author of “Gypsy E.T.” now available on Amazon and at her seminar — will lead the seminar “Living Your Truth” from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 100 Lighthouse Estates Drive, Milford.

In addition to helping police find missing children, Stansell’s primary focus is teaching the concept of “Oneness,” traveling through the U.S. giving seminars.

Admission is $55 advance, $60 at the door; $40 seniors and students.

To register, email merriamna@msn.com or call 484-459-3810.