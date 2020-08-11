Milford woman joins Coons’ communications team

Delaware News Desk

Tacy Cresson, a native of Milford, formerly an intern with the Cape Gazette, has joined the office of Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, as digital media manager with the senator's communications team in Delaware.

Cresson, recently of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, is a graduate of Endicott College, earning a bachelor's degree in digital media and journalism. She served as editor-in-chief for the Endicott Observer and local chapter president for the Society of Professional Journalists, and received the Myra Anne Dettelbach Communications Scholarship.

Besides her time with the Cape Gazette, Cresson completed an internship with The American Prospect, attended The New York Times Editors Workshop and wrote copy and created social media content at Hampshire Marketing & Media.

An avid writer and photographer, Cresson’s passion for photojournalism came from her late parents, Jim and Corinne Cresson. For several years, the couple operated the Long Neck-Back Bay News in Sussex County. Cresson said she inherited an eye for good photos from her father, a former Army photographer, Vietnam War veteran and later-in-life journalist with the Cape Gazette.

Due to ongoing constraints of COVID-19 and evolving needs to communicate across a digital landscape, Cresson aims to enhance constituent access to information on federal resources, programs, grants, legislative updates and casework assistance via videos, blogs, podcasts, digital newsletters, infographics, online streaming and social media.

Cresson will work alongside State Press Secretary Brendan Mackie. She can be reached at 573-6159 or tacy_cresson@coons.senate.gov.