Insight Homes wins U.S. Department of Energy innovation award for third straight year

Delaware News Desk

The Nelson model from Insight Homes has been selected as a 2020 Housing Innovation Award winner by the U.S. Department of Energy.

This is the third year in a row the Sussex County home builder has received this national award, a significant accomplishment because more applications are submitted each year.

This year there were 29 winners across all the categories representing 19 states.

Insight Homes was the only recognized winner for Delaware.

The Housing Innovation Awards recognize leading builders’ homes that are certified under the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home program. DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes represent a whole new level of home performance, with rigorous requirements that ensure outstanding levels of energy savings, comfort, health and durability.

Applications for the award are based on performance metrics, land development, design, quality construction, sales and marketing, consumer education and business metrics.

“In the times that we’ve all had over the last several months, it would be easy to lose sight of home performance and advanced building practices. However, at Insight Homes we think the opposite and recognize that these are the times it is even more important to focus on delivering safe, comfortable, and durable homes for our customers," said Insight Vice President of Operations Kevin Brozyna. "Participating in the DOE zero energy ready home program helps us achieve that ongoing mission. With receiving this award for the third consecutive year, we are proud to have solidified our standing as a leader in the zero energy ready home movement nationwide. Our Insight Homes team has rallied around the excitement of the award, and we look forward to continuing to advance this initiative throughout the industry."

Insight Homes is a trusted Delaware home builder with over 20 communities located throughout Southern Delaware and Maryland including Milford, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Ocean View and Bethany Beach. The company also offers the "build on your lot" program to help customers find the ideal homesite or to walk them through the process to build their dream home on a lot they already own.

For more information and updates, see the website www.itsjustabetterhouse.com.