Mispillion Art League’s 'My Delaware' features Robert Neary

Robert J. Neary is the featured artist of the nonprofit Mispillion Art League’s new exhibit, “My Delaware."

Neary has spent his entire life in the photography field, beginning with his father’s Leica camera at eight years old. He’s worked for daily Argentinian newspaper La Razon and British motoring magazines Auto Race and Rally and Auto Enthusiast. He has also been a regular contributing photographer for Ferrari Club of America’s magazine, Prancing Horse.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 12 at the Mispillion Art League, at 5 North Walnut Street in Milford. The art league is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays.