Davis, Bowen & Friedel welcomes 3 to Milford offices

Delaware News Desk

Davis, Bowen & Friedel announced the addition of three new employees at its Milford offices — Hannah M. Morris, David E. Green and Kate E. Scanlon.

Morris, a recent graduate from West Virginia University with a degree in environmental and energy resources management and a minor in geographic information systems, will serve as a designer for the municipal department. Morris is currently working on setting up water models with new developments for Selbyville and other municipalities in the area, as well as providing GIS services for Talbot County.

Green, with more than 18 years of experience and an associate degree in architectural and engineering computer-aided drafting and design, will be working in the civil department as a CAD technician. Green is currently involved in projects for the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Mispillion Landing in Milford and Asbury Square in Frederica.

As an administrative assistant, Scanlon is responsible for supporting the daily office operations such as printing and tracking plans for clients as well as updating and organizing files and spreadsheets for the office. Scanlon previously worked at Beebe Healthcare as a phlebotomist.

“It is truly gratifying to see our firm move forward and continue to grow with exceptionally bright, new talent to contribute to the longevity of our success,” said President Michael R. Wigley.

Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc., is a full-service architectural, engineering and surveying firm with offices in Salisbury and Easton, Maryland, and in Milford, Delaware. For more, visit dbfinc.com.