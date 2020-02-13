Game results and top scorers from the first three days and the schedule for the rest of the tournament which continues Feb. 14-16

The Capital Classic middle school basketball tournament continues Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16 at Milford Central Academy/High School.

Here are the results from the first three days:

Feb. 7 at Woodbridge Middle School

Game 1 - Gunning Bedford girls 55, Chipman girls 12

Top scorers

Gunning Bedford: Mya Braxton 21, Chasity Wilson 18

Chipman: Kirja Hickman 6

Game 2 - Chipman boys 38, Gunning Bedford boys 28

Top scorers

Chipman: Jackson Starkey 13, Charles Shorts 11

Gunning Bedford: Rashid Usery 5

Game 3 - Postlethwait girls 24, Woodbridge girls 18

Top scorers

Postlethwait: Reagan White 7, Sydney Hatch 4, Kendall Baker 4

Woodbridge: Keira Parker 4, De’aira Lopez 3, Tianna Neal 3

Game 4 - Woodbridge boys 51, Postlethwait boys 37

Woodbridge: Aviyon Matthews 15, Dreden Lake 14

Postlethwait: Dorelle Little 14

Feb. 10 at Woodbridge Middle School

Game 5 – Holy Cross girls 30, Fifer girls 27

Top scorers

Holy Cross: Ashtyn Torbert 8, Cassidy Yionst 7

Fifer: Reghan Robinson 16, Mia Peacock 6

Game 6 - Holy Cross boys 43, Selbyville boys 38

Top scorers

Holy Cross: Mark Bieker 12, Pierce Cheslock 10, Casey Manu-Gyamfi 8

Selbyville: Kyle Custis 16, Jace Jarmon 6

Game 7 - Dover girls 38, Selbyville girls 18

Top scorers

Dover: Sara Benson 12, Arian Brock 8

Selbyville: Mya Whittington 9, Sophie Scurci 3

Feb. 11 at Woodbridge Middle School

Game 8 - Millsboro girls 26, Beacon girls 24

Top scorers

Millsboro: Selaya Garrison 11, Cekaiya Stuckey 10

Beacon: Brianna Loper 8, Natalya Roundtree 5

Game 9 - Gauger-Cobb boys 30 Beacon boys 28

Top scorers

Gauger-Cobb: Bryson Lane 9, Walter Bess 9

Logan Klein 18 rebounds

Beacon: Jeremain Jackson 10, Nemo Ricketts 8

Game 10 - Gauger-Cobb girls 27, Mariner girls 26

Top scorers

Gauger-Cobb: Kyla Reed 11, Bria Brown 7

Mariner: Olivia Burkentine 13, Ava Iacono 6

Game 11 - Fifer boys 51, Mariner boys 47

Top scorers

Fifer: Alex Doughty 21, Khalil Kemp 13

Mariner: Carlton Bruinton 12, Isaiah Ayers 9

SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 14 at Milford Central Academy/High School

Loser of the girls PCA/Kirk game Feb. 12 vs. Fifer girls, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross girls vs. Milford girls (4-4), 6:30 p.m.

Dover Central boys (7-2) vs. Milford boys (9-0), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 at Milford Central Academy/High School

Each day, games begin at 9 a.m., with four third-place contests followed by four championship games. The last contest starts at 7:30 p.m.

Admission fees and info

Entry fee is $5 for all spectators at all sites. Players, managers, school principals, administrators and coaches of Capital Classic teams will be admitted free.

To follow the results and schedules, see De Preps/Rivals.com and “Basketball Forum.” For more information, email the tournament director at billardito@msn.com.