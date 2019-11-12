The Smyrna High boys team finished 12th

The Smyrna High School girls cross country team finished third in the DIAA Division 1 State Cross Country Championship Nov. 9 at Killens Pond State Park near Felton.

Sarah Larose led the Eagles, placing fifth in 19:27.9, followed closely by Raegan Sebastianelli in sixth in 19:29.2 out of 116 runners.

Kelly Barr finished 14th in 19:53.8. Alyssa Young placed 37th in 21:26.9, and Melissa Perez-Rangel was 42nd in 21:36.6 to complete the scoring for the Eagles.

Padua won the race with 55 points, followed by Charter School of Wilmington with 102 and Smyrna with 104 points out of 18 teams.

Smyrna boys finish 12th in state

The Smyrna High School boys cross country team placed 12th out of 16 teams in the Division 1 state championship.

Connor Wilson led the Eagles in 45th place in 17:53.0 out of 125 runners, while Brett Mathis finished 50th in 18:04.3.

Zach Cosme was 75th in 18:55.8. Wyatt Miller was 76th in 18:56.50, and Auden Jones was 93rd in 19:29.9 to complete the scoring for Smyrna.

Charter School of Wilmington won the race with 39 points, edging Salesianum by three. Caesar Rodney placed third with 94 points.