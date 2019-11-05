The 15-0 Delmar Wildcats are the top-ranked team in the Division 2 tournament, while 14-1 Cape Henlopen is the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 tournament.

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday, Nov. 5

No. 9 Caravel (9-6) at No. 8 Wilmington Friends (10-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Wilmington Christian at No. 5 Tatnall (10-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 Brandywine (11-3-1) vs. No. 7 Newark Charter (11-4) at Caravel, 6 p.m.

No. 11 St. Mark's (7-7-1) at No. 6 Tower Hill (9-5-1), 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Saturday, Nov. 9

Caravel/Wilmington Friends winner vs. No. 1 Delmar (15-0) at Sussex Academy, 11 a.m.

Wilmington Christian/Tatnall winner at No. 4 Sanford (10-3-2), 11 a.m.

Brandywine/Newark Charter winner vs. No. 3 Indian River (14-1) at Sussex Academy, 1 p.m.

St. Mark's/Tower Hill winner at No. 3 Lake Forest (11-3-1), 11 a.m.

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the University of Delaware’s Rullo Stadium at a time to be announced.

Championship, Friday, Nov. 15 at Rullo Stadium at a time to be announced.

Tickets are $5 for the quarterfinals, $6 for the semifinals and $7 for the championship and will be available at the game site starting one hour before game time.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Thursday, Nov. 7

No. 8 Charter School of Wilmington (10-4-1) at No. 1 Cape Henlopen (14-1), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Mt. Pleasant (12-2-1) at No. 4 Polytech (10-4-1), 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Smyrna (9-5-1) vs. No. 2 Padua (12-3) at Delaware Military Academy, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Dover (9-4-2) vs. No. 3 Concord (13-2) at Delaware Military Academy, 6 p.m.

Semifinals, Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the University of Delaware’s Rullo Stadium at a time to be announced

Charter/Cape winner vs. Mt. Pleasant/Polytech winner.

Smyrna/Padua winner vs. Dover/Concord winner.

Championship, Friday, Nov. 15 at Rullo Stadium at a time to be announced.

Tickets are $5 for the quarterfinals, $6 for the semifinals and $7 for the championship and will be available at the game site starting one hour before game time.