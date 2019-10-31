Coach cites concerns for athletes' safety

The varsity and freshman football teams at Polytech High School have forfeited their remaining games for 2019.

Their withdrawal from competitive play is due to a shortage of available players and concerns for athlete safety, and varsity head coach Robert Mason made this difficult decision out of concern for athletes’ well-being, the district said in a press release.

“Mason’s decision to withdraw our student-athletes from competition for the rest of the season has been a very difficult one, and we share in the disappointment that our students, families, and community members likely are feeling,” Superintendent Amelia E. Hodges said. “However, I support Coach Mason’s decision, as we are unwilling to compromise the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

The varsity team is forfeiting games to Milford and Smyrna.

The freshman team is forfeiting its final game to Sussex Tech.