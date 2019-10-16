The Goldey-Beacom men's soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 16 against Holy Family has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The Goldey-Beacom College men’s soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 16 against Holy Family has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

It will be made up Thursday, October 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Nancy Churchman Sawin Field in Wilmington.

Goldey-Beacom (9-3, 6-0 CACC) enters this match in first place in the CACC and is on a seven-game winning streak for the first time since 2003.