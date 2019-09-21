There are several ways you can test your fitness level utilizing push-ups, squats, step-ups and stretches to measure strength, endurance and flexibility.

All right, here’s something I want you to do – test your fitness level. There are several ways you can test your fitness level right at home, utilizing push-ups, squats, step-ups and flexibility stretches.

The purpose of doing these is to test your strength, endurance and flexibility. To test your upper body strength I want you to do a set of modified push-ups. Kneel on the floor, place your hands below your shoulder on the ground and cross your feet. Bend your elbows until your chest almost touches the floor and then repeat from starting position. Do as many as you can in one minute.

To simplify this push-up test we’ll break down an average goal by age range. If you’re in your 20’s your goal is 16-32, 30’s 12-24, 40’s 9-19, 50’s 7-14, 60s and older 4-5. I’m basing those goals for women. For men add an average of 3-4 push-ups to each goal.

Now I want you to test your core strength. Your core is your abdominal muscles (stomach), obliques (love handles) and lower back. From my experience with clients over the years, it’s often one of the weakest areas of the body.

We’re going to do a plank for this test. To do it properly start in a push-up position, with your elbows under your shoulder and your feet a width a part, bend your elbows and rest your weight on your forearms and on your toes, while keeping your body in a straight line. Hold it for as long as you can. Your average goal for this exercise is 30 seconds to a minute.

At this point we’ve tested our upper body strength and our core, so now we’ll move on to our lower body. For the lower body test we’ll do body weight squats. Here’s how I want you to do them: stand with your feet a shoulder width apart, bend your knees and push your hips back and stop once your hips are slightly lower than your knees. If you can’t bend down that far then go as far as you can. Press your heels into the floor and start the motion all over again. Do as many as you can in one minute.

Like the push-up test we’re going to chart our goals for the body weight squats by age range: 20’s 20-24, 30’s 17-20, 40’s 14-18, 50’s 12-14, 60’s and older 8-12. These average goals I listed are for women. For men add an average of 4-5 to each goal.

After doing all of these I want you to test your aerobic conditioning. For this test we’ll do a test I utilize often with clients – step ups. For step ups you can use a step in your home or a small box or step in your gym. For this test step up with your left foot, step back, and then step up with your right foot and step back. You’ll continue this alternating stepping up and down routine for 2-3 minutes and then take your pulse.

After the 3 minutes your target pulse rate goals by age are 18-25 years old 104-110, 26-35 years old 104-110, 36-45 years old 107-112, 46-55 years old 113-118, 56-65 years old 113-118, 65 and older 116-121.

The last part of the test is your flexibility. You can test your flexibility in a number of ways: If you’re standing you can try fingers to toes (reach down with your fingers and try to touch your toes); if you’re sitting bring your arms as close to your feet as possible.

So now that I’ve put you through this test what’s the outcome? Well, if you’ve met the minimum goals in this test your physical health isn’t too far gone and consistency with these tests will improve your numbers. If you’ve fallen below the goals you now have an idea of where you are physically.

It’s not a bad idea to test your fitness for several reasons: It can jump start a plan to get healthy, and it may even motivate you to go from below average to above average in these tests as a competition to yourself.

There are a variety of fitness tests that you can have at a gym with a certified individual, or at a doctor’s office. If you have any questions with any of these mentioned in the article please contact me.

Building on these tests can improve your longevity, conditioning, endurance, and strength. My goal is to get you in the mindset of wanting to improve your health, and if you’ve been thinking about losing weight, not having shortness of breath, and living your best life, but you’ve been putting it off, then this is the time that the pedal should finally hit the medal.

There’s a saying by Lord Byron that I personally live my life by: “There are four questions of value in life. What is sacred? Of what is the spirit made? What is worth living for and what is worth dying for? The answer to each is the same. Only love.” It’s the one thing that can make us move mountains, including with our health.

Michael Shaw is a certified master fitness trainer and sports performance nutrition specialist, owner of Shaw Fitness LLC, Club Manager and Head Trainer for Snap Fitness Middletown, and an award-winning bodybuilding competition coach. You can schedule to meet him at Snap Fitness in Middletown (302) 376-6969 or reach him at michaelroyshaw82@gmail.com and www.michaelroyshaw.com.