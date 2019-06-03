The Jaguars completed a 22-0 season with a 3-0 win over Caravel in the state title game at Frawley Stadium Sunday night.

The Appoquinimink High School baseball team won the state championship Sunday night, completing a 22-0 season with a 3-0 win over Caravel at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.

In the shutout for the Jaguars, starting pitcher Joey Davis threw six strong innings, striking out four, walking seven and allowing just two hits.

Krew Bouldin struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save for Appo.

Catcher Gabe Dermott was crucial on the defensive side, back-picking two Caravel base runners and throwing out another on a steal attempt.

At the plate, the Jags scored one run in the bottom of the third, then Lorenzo Carrier doubled home the second run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. The Jags added their final run in the bottom of the sixth. Carrier had two hits in the game.

For Caravel, Ethan DeRegis and Anthony Nardo both reached base twice for Caravel.

APPO'S STATE TOURNAMENT RUN

First round - bye

Second round - Appo 9, Delmar 1

Quarterfinals - Appo 1, Sussex Tech 0

Semifinals - Appo 4, Cape Henlopen 3

Finals - Appo 3, Caravel 0