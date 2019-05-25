The Hawks advance to the second round today, Saturday, May 25, playing at Salesianum at 3 p.m.

The St. Georges Tech baseball team defeated Red Lion Christian Academy 9-6 in the first round of the state baseball tournament Friday at Red Lion.

The Hawks entered the game 10-8, seeded 18th in the 24-team tournament, while Red Lion was 12-6 and seeded 15th.

Red Lion took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but St. Georges Tech's Nathan McVey hit a 3-run home run in the top of the second for a 3-2 lead.

Red Lion answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the second to pull back in front, 4-3.

In the top of the third, the Hawks plated 2 runs to retake the lead 5-4 and then scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth for a 9-4 advantage.

Red Lion closed the gap to 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh, but St. Georges Tech got the final out for the win.

Aidan Riley was the winning pitcher, completing five strong innings.

The Hawks had several clutch two-out hits and stole six bases in the game.

For Red Lion, Nate Hardcastle homered twice and knocked in four runs.

SECOND ROUND SATURDAY

The Hawks now advance to the second round Saturday, May 25 and play at second-seeded Salesianum at 3 p.m.

Salesianum is 16-2 and received a first-round bye.