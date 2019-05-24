After their 1-0 overtime win against Sussex Tech in the quarterfinals Wednesday, the Cavaliers will play Charter School of Wilmington in the semifinals Tuesday, May 28 at Dover High.

After their 1-0 overtime win against Sussex Tech in the quarterfinals, the Middletown High School girls soccer team will play Charter School of Wilmington in the semifinals Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m.

The game will be played at Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive, off of Forrest Avenue (Route 8) in west Dover.

Admission is $6.

CAVS SOAR PAST RAVENS

Katelyn Li scored with an assist from Cecily DeVirgilio in overtime to lift the Cavaliers to the 1-0 win over the Sussex Tech Ravens Wednesday.

In goal, Wolf made five saves for the Cavs.

Middletown outshot Sussex Tech 17-5 and held a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Middletown is seeded No. 4 in the tournament, while Sussex Tech was No. 5.

MATCH-UP WITH CHARTER NEXT

Now the Cavaliers are 13-3 and will play the top seed in the tournament, Charter School of Wilmington which is 15-0-1.

In the quarterfinals, the Force defeated No. 8 Cape Henlopen 2-0.

During the regular season, Charter beat Middletown 4-0.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

If Middletown defeats Charter in the semifinals, the Cavs will advance to the state championship game against the winner of the semifinal match between No. 2 Caesar Rodney and No. 3 Padua.

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association hasn't set the date for the championship, but it is tentatively planned for Friday, May 31 or Saturday, June 1 depending on the graduation schedules of the teams involved.