No. 8 Delaware Military Academy 17, No. 9 Dover 3

DMA took an early first half lead over Dover and didn’t look back, knocking off the Senators, 17-3. Leading 6-1 after one, the Seahawks pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Dover 7-2, on their way to a first-round victory. DMA moves onto the quarterfinals Saturday, traveling to take on No. 1 Cape Henlopen.

No. 5 Archmere Academy 15, No. 12 Smyrna 3

The Auks took care of the No. 12 Smyrna Eagles in Wednesday’s opening round, 15-3. Archmere kept Smyrna’s offense in check, advancing to the state quarterfinals on Saturday. The No. 5 Auks will match up against No. 4 Sanford.

No. 1 Cape Henlopen 17, No. 16 Appoquinimink 5

Cape Henlopen advanced to the second round, defeating Appoquinimink, 17-5. Leading by just a goal after one quarter, 5-4, the Vikings exploded for seven unanswered goals in the second to take a 13-4 advantage into the halftime break. Cape would outscore the Jags 5-1 in the second half, cruising to a double-digit goal victory. Gabriel Best led the way for the Viking offense, scoring a team-high four goals while adding two assists. Greg Boyce, Jack Dennis, Henry D’Ambrogi and Michael Frederick all finished with two goals apiece for the Vikings. The Vikings will host No. 8 DMA in the quarterfinals Saturday.

No. 6 Tower Hill 8, No. 11 Charter 6

In a back and forth contest, the closest in Wednesday’s first round action, No. 6 Tower Hill squeezed by No. 11 Charter, 8-6. The Hillers will travel to take on No. 3 Salesianum in Saturday’s state quarterfinals.