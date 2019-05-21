Milford has quietly been one of the state’s most impressive teams. With the DIAA Baseball tournament starting this week, the Bucs are preparing.

Milford not only posted one of the season’s best records, they claimed the Henlopen South title, with a perfect 6-0 against the division. After winning six games to open the campaign, Milford suffered a 4-0 loss to Sussex Tech, but rebounded by winning seven games in a row to improve to 13-1.

Milford’s second loss was earlier this month in a close 1-0 decision against another impressive Henlopen Conference squad, Dover. Even in defeat, the Bucs could take some positives from it.

For starters, it was versus one of the state’s favorites and it was Dover’s lowest score this year.

“We left the Dover game with a firm belief that our team can compete with ‘top-tier’ teams,” said head coach Nick Brannan. “We hit the ball hard, [but] their defense made all the plays. Our kids thrive on competition and credit Dover with executing the opportunity they had. We look forward to the next opportunity to compete against a quality opponent.”

They’ve navigated a challenging schedule. The Bucs have taken on seven teams with winning records, going 5-2 in those matchups with wins over Caesar Rodney (10-7), defending champs Cape Henlopen (12-5), St. Georges Tech (10-7), Delmar (12-6) and Tower Hill (9-7). The losses came to Sussex Tech and Dover.

They have also come up big in close games. Over half of Milford’s games this year were decided by three runs or less with the Bucs winning nine of 10.

“Playing in as many close games as we have this year is a testament to this team’s resiliency,” Brannan said. “We’ll be ready.”

Milford will host the winner of No. 12 Cape/No. 21 Caesar Rodney on Saturday at noon.