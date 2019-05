The DIAA released the 2019 Baseball State Tournament bracket on Monday evening, the tournament begins with the opening round on Thursday, May 23.

The Appoquinimink Jaguars, who finished the regular season undefeated at 18-0, claimed the No. 1 seed and a first round bye. The remaining top seven seeds also receiving first round byes include, No. 2 Salesianum, No. 3 Newark Charter, No. 4 Dover, No. 5 Milford, No. 6 Caravel Academy, No. 7 Friends and No. 8 Sussex Tech.

The full tournament schedule including opening round matchups are listed below:

2019 DIAA Baseball State Tournament

Round One

Thursday, May 23 4 p.m. @ Higher Seed

No. 16 Delmar (12-6) v. No. 17 Conrad (10-8)

No. 9 Concord (15-3) v. No. 24 A.I. duPont (10-8)

No. 13 St. Mark’s (12-6) v. No. 20 Charter (10-8)

No. 12 Cape Henlopen (13-5) v. No. 21 Caesar Rodney (10-8)

No. 15 Red Lion (12-6) v. No. 18 St. Georges Tech (10-8)

No. 10 Delmarva Christian (15-2) v. No. 23 Tower Hill (10-8)

No. 14 Delaware Military Academy (13-5) v. No. 19 Archmere Academy (10-8)

No. 11 William Penn (13-5) v. No. 22 Brandywine (11-7)







Round Two

Saturday, May 25

No. 1 Appoquinimink (18-0) v. No. 16 Delmar/No. 17 Conrad TBD

No. 2 Salesianum (16-2) v. No. 12 Cape Henlopen/No. 21 Caesar Rodney 12 p.m.

No. 3 Newark Charter (16-2) v. No. 14 DMA/No. 19 Archmere 12 p.m.

No. 4 Dover (15-3) v. No. 13 St. Mark’s/No. 20 Charter 1 p.m.

No. 5 Milford (16-2) v. No. 12 Cape/No. 21 Caesar Rodney 12 p.m.

No. 6 Caravel Academy (14-4) v. No. 11 William Penn/No. 22 Brandywine 12 p.m.

No. 7 Friends (16-2) v. No. 10 Delmarva Christian/No. 23 Tower Hill 12 p.m.

No. 8 Sussex Tech (14-4) v. No. 9 Concord/No. 24 A.I. duPont 1 p.m.







Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 23

Semifinals

Thursday, May 30

Finals

Saturday, June 1