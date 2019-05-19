Tatnall won the girls Division 2 state track and field championship by 3.5 points over Lake Forest, while A.I. du Pont captured the boys Division 2 title by 20.5 points over Tatnall Friday and Saturday at Dover High School.

Girls team standings

1. Tatnall 108

2. Lake Forest 104.5

3. Ursuline 91

4. A.I. du Pont 81

5. Mt. Pleasant 53.5

6. Newark Charter 38

7. St. Mark’s 28

8. Milford 27

9. Christiana 26

10. Archmere 22

11. Glasgow 18

12. Caravel 14

13. Brandywine 12

14. (tie) Howard 10

14. (tie) Indian River 10

14. (tie) Tower Hill 10

17. Wilmington Friends 9

18. Wilmington Christian 8

19. Seaford 7

20. Delaware Military Academy 4

21. Conrad 3

22. First State Military Academy 2

Boys team standings

1. A.I. du Pont 102.5

2. Tatnall 82

3. St. Mark’s 77

4. Howard 73

5. Lake Forest 58.5

6. Christiana 56

7. Milford 50

8. (tie) Caravel 37

8. (tie) Mt. Pleasant 37

10. Wilmington Friends 30

11. Newark Charter 18

12. Freire Charter 13.5

13. (tie) Glasgow 13

13. (tie) Indian River 13

15. (tie) Archmere 7

15. (tie) Wilmington Christian 7

17. Brandywine 5.5

18. Woodbridge 5

19. McKean 4

20. (tie) Laurel 3

20. (tie) Seaford 3

22. Tower Hill 1

Girls events from Saturday, top 5

100 meters – 1st Kimmi Woods, Tatnall, 12.66; 2nd Nyjai Freeman, A.I. du Pont, 12.77; 3rd Dajah Merritt, Newark Charter, 12.79; 4th Mia Farina, Tatnall, 13.05; 5th Vanessa Howard, Tatnall, 13.08.

100-meter hurdles – 1st Jada Gourdine, Lake Forest, 15.14; 2nd Nyjai Freeman, 16.83; 3rd Cierra Deprisco, 16.87; 4th Ondrea Boyer, Glasgow, 18.07; 5th Amanda Hawker, A.I. du Pont, 18.30.

200 meters – 1st Kimmi Woods, Tatnall, 25.60; 2nd Hannah Eleutheriou, Wilmington Christian, 26.19; 3rd Vanessa Howard, Tatnall, 26.25; 4th Dajah Merritt, Newark Charter, 26.32; 5th Mia Farina, Tatnall, 26.53.

300-meter hurdles – 1st Jada Gourdine, Lake Forest, 48.44; 2nd Imani Matthews, A.I. du Pont, 48.89; 3rd Margo Gramiak, Wilmington Friends, 49.14; 4th Abigail Rzucidlo, Ursuline, 49.63; 5th London Bacon, Mt. Pleasant, 49.67.

400 meters – 1st Kimmi Woods, Tatnall, 58.42; 2nd Emily Rzucidlo, Ursuline, 59.18; 3rd Dajah Merritt, Newark Charter, 1:01.05; 4th Amari Mosely-Nixon, Brandywine, 1:01.29; 5th Kate Morgan, Caravel, 1:01.37.

800 meters – 1st Emily Rzucidlo, Ursuline, 2:20.54; 2nd Keelin Hays, Tatnall, 2:21.82; 3rd Alaina McGonigle, Ursuline, 2:23.19; 4th Lainey Teklits, Tatnall, 2:25.90; 5th Madi McWatters, Newark Charter, 2:28.60.

1600 meters – 1st Alaina McGonigle, Ursuline, 5:12.33; 2nd Keelin Hays, Tatnall, 5:18.32; 3rd Anna Pryor, Ursuline, 5:25.95; 4th Madi McWatters, Newark Charter, 5:26.62; 5th Tiffany Herrera, St. Mark’s, 5:28.43.

4x100 relay – 1st A.I. du Pont with Destiny Parker, Imani Matthews, Miriam Matthews and Nyjai Freeman, 50.00; 2nd Lake Forest, 50.93; 3rd Mt. Pleasant, 51.32; 4th Glasgow, 52.17; 5th Milford, 52.31.

4x200 relay – 1st Lake Forest with Cierra Young, Makayla Cross, Kentaya Fisher and Jada Gourdine, 1:46.77; 2nd A.I. du Pont, 1:48.30; 3rd Howard, 1:49.16; 4th Indian River, 1:50.64; 5th Ursuline, 1:53.36.

4x400 relay – 1st Ursuline with Abigail Rzucidlo, Rylee McGonigle, Emily Rzucidlo and Alaina McGonigle, 4:07.48; 2nd Tatnall, 4:10.21; 3rd Newark Charter, 4:20.36; 4th A.I. du Pont, 4:25.75; 5th Lake Forest, 4:26.32.

High jump – 1st Abigail Kates, Archmere, 5’ 2” 2nd Zaria Newson, Mt. Pleasant, 5’; 3rd (tie) Gianna Corbett, St. Mark’s and Shadiamond Harris, Lake Forest, 4’ 8”; 5th Gabrielle Almonte, Lake Forest, 4’ 8”.

Triple jump – 1st Kimmi Woods, Tatnall, 36’ 7.75”; 2nd Imani Matthews, A.I. du Pont, 35’ 3”; 3rd Makayla Cross, Lake Forest, 34’; 4th Abigail Kates, Archmere, 33’ 10”; 5th Paige Thompson, Milford, 33’ 5.75”.

Shot put – 1st Cierra Brown, Christiana, 36’ 4.5”; 2nd Ayanna Obey, Mt. Pleasant, 35’ 4”; 3rd Uche Osuagwu, Mt. Pleasant, 32’ 8”; 4th Auria Brown, Lake Forest, 32’ 4”; 5th Mackenzie Collins, Lake Forest, 31’ 9”.

Girls events from Friday, top 5

3200 meters - 1st, Anna Pryor, Ursuline, 11:29.63; 2nd, Keelin Hays, Tatnall, 11:49.27; 3rd, Allison Shaw, Mount Pleasant, 11:58.00; 4th Tiffany Herrera, St. Mark’s, 12:06.65; 5th Josephine Ledford, Lake Forest, 12:08.09.

4x800 relay - 1st, Ursuline with Anna Pryor, Rylee McGonigle, Emily Rzucidlo and Alaina McGonigle, 9:46.02; 2nd, St. Mark's, 10:04.77; 3rd, Newark Charter, 10:15.91; 4th Tatnall, 10:30.78; 5th Caravel, 10:35.42.

Discus - 1st, Cierra Brown, Christiana, 113'5"; 2nd, Ayanna Obey, Mount Pleasant, 111'7"; 3rd, Jastin Washington, Christiana, 91'1"; 4th Kaitlyn St. Clair, Lake Forest, 86’ 8”; 5th Ny’Ashja Brown, Seaford, 85’ 6”.

Long jump - 1st, Jeannellie Robles Ortiz, Milford, 16' 4"; 2nd, Makayla Cross, Lake Forest, 15' 7.75"; 3rd, Abigail Kates, Archmere, 15' 6.5"; 4th Ondrea Boyer, Glasgow, 15’ 3.25”; 5th Mackenzie Rogers, Delaware Military Academy, 15’ 1.5”.

Pole vault - 1st, Destiny Parker, A.I. du Pont, 8'; 2nd, Alyson Maegerle, A.I. du Pont, 7'; 3rd, Jasmine Long, Milford, J 7'. No other entries.

Boys events from Saturday, top 5

100 meters – 1st Zion Glover, St. Mark’s, 11.33; 2nd Joshua Roane, Howard, 11.37; 3rd Ja’Quai Bishop, A.I. du Pont, 11.41; 4th James Collins, Mt. Pleasant, 11.57; 5th Blaec Sanders, St. Mark’s, 11.64.

110-meter hurdles – 1st Isaiah Kelsey, Howard, 14.96; 2nd Andrew Davis, Freire Charter, 15.41; 3rd Ta’vio Rider, Christiana, 15.90; 4th Darius Houchens, Woodbridge, 16.23; 5th Christopher Freeman, Lake Forest, 16.39.

200 meters – 1st Zahmeire Lewis, A.I. du Pont, 22.32; 2nd Stephen Forbi, Howard, 22.66; 3rd Blaec Sanders, St. Mark’s, 22.69; 4th Joshua Roane, Howard, 22.71; 5th Zion Glover, St. Mark’s, 22.75.

300-meter hurdles – 1st Isaiah Kelsey, Howard, 39.31; 2nd Stephen Forbi, Howard, 39.36; 3rd Lewis Sams, A.I. du Pont, 40.90; 4th Jeremy Gyan, Newark Charter, 40.92; 5th Alex Davis, McKean, 42.49.

400 meters – 1st Shane Massey, Lake Forest, 48.50; 2nd Zandrew Bowe, Caravel, 49.92; 3rd Zahmeire Lewis, A.I. du Pont, 50.43; 4th Michael Portale, Tatnall, 52.79; 5th Ben Sobota, Milford, 52.80.

800 meters – 1st Napoleon Hernandez, Tatnall, 1:54.86; 2nd Shane Massey, Lake Forest, 1:56.20; 3rd Austyn Hamilton, Caravel, 1:59.24; 4th Connor Hessler, St. Mark’s, 2:00.13; 5th Mike Ranegan, St. Mark’s 2:02.41.

1600 meters – 1st Austyn Hamilton, Caravel, 4:20.20; 2nd Connor Nisbet, Wilmington Friends, 4:23.48; 3rd Brendan Balthis, Tatnall, 4:24.22; 4th Nicholas Garrett, Tatnall, 4:27.91; 5th Mike Ranegan, St. Mark’s, 4:33.04.

4x100 relay – 1st Howard with Karvin Reeves, Joshua Roane, Chandler Abston and Stephen Forbi, 42.76; 2nd A.I. du Pont, 42.77; 3rd Mt. Pleasant, 43.72; 4th St. Mark’s, 43.99; 5th Milford 44.10.

4x200 relay – 1st A.I. du Pont with Naz’Aire Miller, Ja’Quai Bishop, Devon George and Zahmeire Lewis, 1:30.31; 2nd Lake Forest, 1:30.69; 3rd Howard, 1:31.05; 4th Glasgow, 1:31.38; 5th Mt. Pleasant, 1:32.39.

4x400 relay – 1st Tatnall with Napoleon Hernandez, Michael Portale, Larry Mathis and Sasha Latina, 3:29.92; 2nd Howard, 3:32.11; 3rd Mt. Pleasant, 3:35.88; 4th Christiana 3:36.59; 5th St. Mark’s, 3:36.61.

Discus – 1st Ryan Guidibo, Christiana, 130’ 9”; 2nd Lucas Weber, Indian River, 126’ 3”; 3rd Ritchy Corvil, Milford, 123’ 11”; 4th Kristopher Thompson, Lake Forest, 119’ 9”; 5th Danny Callihan, St. Mark’s, 119’ 4”.

Pole vault – 1st Leroy Lynch, A.I. du Pont, 12’; 2nd Dalton Nordberg, Milford, 11’ 6”; 3rd Andrew Overman, Wilmington Christian, 11’; 4th Patrick Palm, St. Mark’s, 10’ 6”; 5th Daniel Bernard, A.I. du Pont, 10’.

Triple jump – 1st Daniel Bernard, A.I. du Pont, 45’ 2”; 2nd Zaid Barnes, Christiana, 43’ 5”; 3rd Demetrius Daniels, Christiana, 42’ 10”; 4th Emanuelle Carranza, Milford, 42’ 0.75”; 5th Mikey Wing, St. Mark’s, 40’ 10.75”.

Boys events from Friday, top 5

3200 meters - 1st, Connor Nisbet, Wilmington Friends, 9:36.82; 2nd, Nicholas Garrett, Tatnall, 9:42.23; 3rd, Brendan Balthis, Tatnall, 9:53.03; 4th Mike Ranegan, St. Mark’s, 9:59.02; 5th Declan McDonnell, Tatnall, 10:03.08.

4x800 relay - 1st, Tatnall with Napoleon Hernandez, Larry Mathis, Joseph Cintavey and Nicholas Garrett, 8:07.87; 2nd, Caravel Academy, 8:14.89; 3rd, St. Mark's, 8:28.72; 4th Newark Charter, 8:36.75; 5th Archmere, 8:38.58.

Shot put - 1st, Ritchy Corvil, Milford, 48' 6.75"; 2nd, Ryan Guidibo, Christiana, 45' 4"; 3rd, Jordan Mack, A.I. du Pont, 41' 10.5"; 4th Jaquan Floyd, Indian River, 41’ 6.5”; 5th Antoine Johnson, Milford, 41’.

High jump - 1st, James Collins, Mount Pleasant, 6' 2"; 2nd, Michael Brown, Lake Forest, 6' 2"; 3rd, Elijah Edmunds, A.I. du Pont, 6' 2"; 4th (tie) Andrew Davis, Freire Charter and Quest Hughes-Boggs, Lake Forest, 5’ 10”.

Long jump - 1st, Chase Brothers, Tatnall, 20' 11"; 2nd, Ja'Quai Bishop, A.I. du Pont, 20' 9.5"; 3rd, Zaid Barnes, Christiana, 20' 8.5"; 4th Tayvione Squarrell, Glasgow, 20’ 5.5”; 5th Elijah Edmunds, A.I. du Pont, 20’ 4.25”.