The spring break marks the midpoint of high school spring sports. As they ready for the home

stretch and possible playoff berths, let’s take a look at where they stand.

Baseball

Milford’s squad closed out the first half strong, winning eight of their nine games.

The Bucs are 7-1 against the Henlopen Conference and still undefeated against the Henlopen South at 3-0.

In their most recent outing, Milford downed Smyrna in a back and forth matchup, winning 7-6. Chad Reichhold pitched five strong innings on the mound, allowing just two runs while striking out eight. In the top of the seventh, leading 7-6, Cam Walsen left the tying and go-ahead runs on base to earn the save. At the plate, Jaxson Turner led the way with a bases clearing triple with the bases loaded in the victory.

Unlike many teams, Milford will be active during the spring break-they return to action on Wednesday afternoon, traveling to take on St. Georges Tech at noon before hosting St. Elizabeth on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.







Softball

After a hot start, the Milford Softball team looks to turn things around in the second half, entering the spring break at .500 with a 5-5 record.

The Lady Bucs opened the year winning five of their first six games, but went on to drop four in a row including a 9-6 loss to Padua Academy last week. Trailing 4-0 to the Pandas, CJ Kohel tied things up with a grand slam. However, Milford would once again have to bounce back after falling behind 9-4; Ashley Bullock, Bianca Salisbury and Julia Reed had hits leading to two runs in the sixth, but Milford was unable to complete the comeback.

Milford will look to start the second half with a victory when they host St. Elizabeth on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.







Boys Lacrosse

The Buccaneers enter the break with a 5-3 overall record on the year, going 5-1 against the Henlopen South Division.

After winning three of their first four, Milford dropped two straight to Dover and Indian River before bouncing back with wins over Woodbridge and Sussex Academy.

In a 21-6 win over Sussex Academy, Jonathan Gaglione led the way with a game-high five goals, followed by Charles Hayes and Alex Herka who both had four goals on the day. Conor Christie scored a hat-trick, Landan Hajek added two goals and Jordan Passwaters, Corey Messick and Shane Sylvester each had a goal apiece.

The Bucs return from the break on Monday, April 29 hosting Caravel Academy at 6 p.m.







Girls Soccer

It’s been a tough season for the Lady Bucs, who’ve won just once in their first nine games heading into the break.

Sophomore Maisie Petchey was the lone goal-scorer for Milford in their most recent matchup, a 5-1 loss to Lake Forest.

Milford will look to close out the season strong, starting with their next game, Tuesday, April 30 at Sussex Central at 5:30 p.m







Tennis

Milford tennis has just three matchups remaining before the Henlopen Conference Championships, May, 10 at Sea Colony.

At the spring break, the boys sit at 2-7 as a team, while the girls have had a down year at 1-8. In their most recent outing against Cape Henlopen, Jacob Muir and Sam Rauch led the way for the boys while Jessica Gabriel Perez stood out for the Lady Bucs.

At 2nd singles, Muir defeated Adam Meaci (6-1,6-0), while Rauch downed Stephano Andrade (6-0, 6-2) at 3rd singles. Meanwhile, Perez defeated Amanda Sponaugle (6-4, 2-6, 10-6) to win at 2nd singles.

Milford tennis returns to the court on Tuesday, April 30 hosting Seaford at 4 p.m.







Golf

Milford’s golf team has been impressive, entering the break at 8-1 on the season.

In their last matchup, a 196-201 win over Smyrna, Josh Strassle shot the best score of the day, shooting a 39. Milford’s other top finishers included Nicholas Ruczynski (48), Dominic Feightner (53), Caden Kenton (56), Benjamin Hamilton (57), Trey Lodge (60).

The Bucs return to the links on Wednesday, May 1 against Sussex Tech at Heritage Shores Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.