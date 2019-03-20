After winning Smyrna High's first softball state title since 1993 last season, the Lady Eagles are back for a new year eager to see what they can do for an encore.

While Smyrna will be without several key pieces from their championship run, more than half of last year’s roster returns ready to defend their title.

“This year’s team learned right away, they needed to let go of words like ‘defend’ and ‘repeat’ so our main focus is on individual and team goals,” said Smyrna head coach Nicki Shirey. “With the majority of the team returning, they know how much work and dedication goes into making it a successful season.”

The players

Heading into the 2019 campaign, 12 players are back from a roster that went 17-1 before running the table in the state tournament a season ago.

“These ladies are laser focused, they’ve chose inspirational quotes for the season to help in reaching their goals; ‘all-in,’ ‘work hard & stay humble’,” Shirey said. “We’ve also adopted the guiding principle of the 2018 College Champions, Florida State, with ‘defend nothing, attack everything.’”

This year’s senior class is deep, with Abby Mace, Sara Miller, Madison Steele, Laiken Zay, Olyvia Smith and Zoe Wilcox returning.

Smyrna’s juniors are all returnees, featuring Lexi Moore, Julia Thuer, Kayla Wilson and Mia Davis.

Rounding out the returning underclassmen are sophomores Payton Dixon and Devin Williams.

Smyrna has three newcomers, including senior Taylor Jaksch, sophomore Sheridan Price and freshman Kalissa Andruzzi and Britney Kalb.

While it won’t be easy replacing the production left behind by three all-state graduates including Madison Drummond, Kaelyn Press and Player of the Year Jessica Anderson, the Eagles return a lot of depth and experience necessary to defend their title.

“Payton Dixon, Olyvia Smith and Devon Williams are three pitchers we plan to rotate through the season," Shirey said. "Payton was a big component in last year’s rotations as a freshman and pitched a good portion of last year’s championship game. Olyvia Smith has been a relief pitcher for us since her freshman year, but continues to be instrumental as the starting left fielder. Devon Williams has shown a lot of growth since last season and will be a nice addition to our pitching rotation."

Challenging schedule ahead

More than half of Smyrna’s games this regular season will come against teams that made the DIAA softball state tournament last year.

The Lady Eagles also begin the season with an especially challenging stretch of games, playing five of their first six contests away from home, with five of those opponents having qualified for last year’s playoffs.

Smyrna opens the season with several tough road games in a row, including a playoff rematch against Polytech this Friday in the season opener along with matchups against Delmar and Sussex Tech.

The home opener this season will also be a playoff rematch when the Lady Eagles host Wilmington Charter, whom they defeated in the semifinals, on Tuesday, April 1. Smyrna stays busy with another home matchup the following day against Indian River, a top 10 seed last year and the only team to hand he Lady Eagles a loss last season.

After another big home game with last year’s No. 3 tournament seed, Delaware Military Academy, to close out the first half of their schedule on Saturday, March 13, the Eagles will turn their attention to several late season tests.

Throughout the second half of their schedule, Smyrna will matchup with four more tournament teams, including Milford (4/17), Sussex Central (4/26), last year’s No. 1 seed and semifinalist Caravel Academy (5/3), before yet another playoff rematch against Lake Forest in their home finale on Thursday, May 9.