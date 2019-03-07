The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced that no tickets remain for the Dover-Caravel and Sanford-St. Georges Tech state tournament games Thursday, March 7 at the University of Delaware.

Tickets for the boys basketball state tournament semifinals Thursday, March 7 are sold out.

Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Thomas Neubauer announced the news late last night.

The semifinals feature No. 2 Dover vs. No. 3 Caravel at 6:30 p.m., followed by No. 1 Sanford vs. No. 5 St. Georges Tech at 8 p.m., at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.

The winners will advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m., also at the Carpenter Center.

Tickets for the championship game are $8, available online at https://statechamps.com/clients/diaa/ and while supplies last the day of the game at the Carpenter Center starting at 11 a.m.