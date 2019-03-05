Smyrna and Salesianum finished tied with three titles each at the DIAA Individual Wrestling state championships at Cape Henlopen.

The Eagles sent five wrestlers to the finals, with Gabie Giampietro, Joseph Natarcola and J.T. Davis coming away with titles. Meanwhile, Danny Stradley, Harry Latch and Zach Spence took home titles for Salesianum.

Grapplers from Cape Henlopen, Sussex Central, Sussex Tech and Indian River finished the season with strong performances.

Cape Henlopen finished with five wrestlers among the top six in their respective weight-classes.

The Vikings were led by Anthony Caruso, Christopher Handlin, Will Ott, Andre Currie and Jackson Handlin.

Caruso ran through the 132 weight class, winning the title against Sanford’s Justin Griffith by a 9-3 decision.

Handlin and Ott both placed second in the 182 and 195 weight classes. Handlin reached the finals, but fell to Smyrna standout Davis by major decision. Ott fell to Stradley by 5-2 decision to end as a runner-up.

At 152, Currie won a fifth-place bout by 4-1 decision over J.D. Clatworthy of Wilmington Charter, while Jackson Handlin placed sixth at 160 after falling to Newark Charter’s Nathan Jones by 7-6 decision in the finals.

Cape Henlopen head coach Chris Mattioni praised his team for a strong season.

“We’re a better team from a year ago with a lot more experience,” Mattioni said. “They’ve

provided good leadership in the room and led the way on and off the mat.”

Sussex Central had four wrestlers place, including Mason Ankrom, Devin Pearsal, Michael Wright and Tyler Karr.

Ankrom, Pearsal and Wright all earned victories in third-place bouts in their respective weights; Ankrom defeated Concord’s Kyle Simpson by pin-fall at 120, Pearsal won by 8-4 decision over Delcastle’s Douglas Markland at 152 and Wright won by 3-0 decision over Smyrna’s Masen Wilson in the 285 class.

Karr finished in sixth at 285 for the Golden Knights.

Sussex Tech also had four wrestlers place at states, including Jamie Schirmer, Trey Hatfield, Andrew Hawkins and Roberto Santos.

Schirmer reached the finals at 285, but fell to Kevin Hudson in an ultimate tie-breaker to place as runner-up. Hatfield and Hawkins placed fourth at 170 and 220 respectively; Hatfield reached the third-place bout but fell to Dover’s Gabe Evans by 10-4 decision, while Hawkins was injured against Salesianum’s Stephen Hutt in the third-place finals.

Sussex Tech head coach Scott Layfield spoke about the team’s standout seniors.

“[Trey, Andrew and Jamie] all had the potential to win conference and state titles,” said Layfield. “More importantly is the example they have provided to our younger guys.”

Rounding out the top finishers, Indian River’s Ramond Turner placed fourth overall at 285.

Turner reached the third place bout at 285 where he lost in a tie-breaker to Wilmington Charter’s Ben Somerville.