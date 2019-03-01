The No. 5 seeded St. Georges Tech Hawks advanced to the DIAA Basketball State Tournament Quarterfinals after defeating A.I. duPont, 54-37, on Thursday night.

Throughout the game the Hawks kept the Tigers’ offense in check, holding A.I. to just 15 first half points and 22 points in the second half.

St. Georges Tech standout Nah’Shon Hyland led the way for the Hawks, scoring a game-high 26 points in the win.

After a low-scoring first quarter that saw the Hawks and Tigers combined for just nine points, St. Georges Tech gained a 10-point lead at the break, 25-15.

St. Georges Tech continued to pull away in the second half, leading by 12 after three quarters, 38-26, before putting the game out of reach in the fourth, earning a 17-point victory.

The Hawks will now move onto the quarterfinals on Saturday, where they’ll take on No. 4 Caesar Rodney at 1 p.m. at Dover High School.

Second Round Scores:

No. 1 Sanford 59, No. 16 Appoquinimink 32

No. 8 Salesianum 76, No. 9 Sussex Tech 47

No. 4 Caesar Rodney 57, No. 13 Tower Hill 48

No. 5 St. Georges Tech 54, No. 21 A.I. duPont 37

No. 2 Dover 79, No. 15 Christiana 50

No. 10 St. Mark’s 47, No. 7 St. Elizabeth 41

No. 3 Caravel Academy 53, No. 14 Mt. Pleasant 50

No. 6 Glasgow 56, No. 11 William Penn 51