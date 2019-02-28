The Dover Senators and Caesar Rodney Riders both advanced to the DIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Quarterfinals after big second round victories on Thursday night.

The No. 2 seeded Senators made easy work of No. 15 Christiana, cruising by the Vikings, 79-50. Meanwhile, the No. 4 seeded Riders pulled away from No. 13 Tower Hill in the second half, winning 57-48.

Dover was led by another outstanding effort from their starters, including Elijah Allen, Eden Davis, Jyheim Spencer and John Lassiter.

Leading by seven points after one quarter, the Senators increased their lead to 11, up 39-28 at halftime. In the second half, Dover put the game out of reach, outscoring Christiana 40-22 in the third and fourth quarters to walk away with a 29-point victory.

Allen led the way for the Senators scoring a team-high 30 points.

Jaden Corbett and Shaft Clark led the way for the Riders over Tower Hill, both finishing with 16-points apiece in the win.

CR led by 11 at halftime, 26-15, but saw Tower Hill climb their way back into the game in the third quarter after outscoring the Riders 13-7 in the third stanza, cutting the CR lead to just 33-28 heading into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, both teams emptied the gas tank, but the Riders outscoring the Hillers 24-20 to earn the nine-point win.

Dover and CR advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal, where the Riders will take on No. 5 St. Georges Tech at 1 p.m. at Dover High while the Senators will take on No. 10 St. Mark’s at 6 p.m. at Polytech High School.

Second Round Scores:

No. 1 Sanford 59, No. 16 Appoquinimink 32

No. 8 Salesianum 76, No. 9 Sussex Tech 47

No. 4 Caesar Rodney 57, No. 13 Tower Hill 48

No. 5 St. Georges Tech 54, No. 21 A.I. duPont 37

No. 2 Dover 79, No. 15 Christiana 50

No. 10 St. Mark’s 47, No. 7 St. Elizabeth 41

No. 3 Caravel Academy 53, No. 14 Mt. Pleasant 50

No. 6 Glasgow 56, No. 11 William Penn 51