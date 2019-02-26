After growing as a team during the regular season, the Milford Buccaneers turned their attention to this year’s Henlopen Conference championships, ending as a team with the boys seventh and the Lady Bucs fifth.

“Swimming can be difficult at times because it feels so individual,” said head coach Meaghan Tyndall. “These guys and girls truly are a team, I’m so proud of them.”

Both the boys and girls teams finished the season 5-5 as a team after slow starts.

The boys opened the season with a win over Dover, but went on to lose three in a row to Sussex Tech, Cape Henlopen and Sussex Academy. However, they bounced back, earning wins in four of their final six meets.

The Lady Bucs had a similar finish, dropping three of their first four matchups before ending by winning four of their final six meets, including wins over Seaford, Indian River, Polytech and Sussex Central.

As the season closed, Tyndall reflected on her first year and all those involved who helped make it successful.

“This has been a great experience for me so far,” Tyndall said. “I have to also thank our parents and volunteers for their continued support. We couldn’t run meets without them.”

Underclassmen lead Lady Bucs

Strong performances from their underclassmen led the Lady Bucs to place fifth behind notoriously tough Henlopen Conference contenders Sussex Academy, Sussex Tech, Caesar Rodney and champion Cape Henlopen.

Milford had several top finishes at the conferences, including three in the top 10.

The 200 yard freestyle relay team placed fifth, including freshman Sundene Lodge, junior Emily Morgan and sophomores McKayla Ryan and Alison Benton.

Individually, Benton took sixth in the 100 yard backstroke, while Morgan took ninth in the 200 yard race.

Seniors lead boys

Senior Benjamin Sobota led the way for the boys. He placed third in both the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle. Fellow senior Ryan Mackesey placed seventh in the 100 yard backstroke.

Sobota was a member of the 200 yard freestyle relay team that placed fifth, including seniors Mason Sauers and Stone Davis and sophomore Bryce Wells.

Sauers had a fifth place finish in the 200 yard freestyle and placed eighth in the 100 yard freestyle. Davis placed seventh in the 500 yard freestyle and ninth in the 100 yard breaststroke.