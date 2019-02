Few surprises in opening round matchups

The opening round of the DIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament concluded on Tuesday night with, No. 9 Sussex Tech, No. 10 St. Mark’s, No. 11 William Penn, No. 13 Tower Hill, No. 14 Mt. Pleasant, No. 15 Christiana, No. 16 Appoquinimink and No. 21 A.I. duPont advanced.

Tuesday night’s scores:

No. 16 Appoquinimink 54, No. 17 St. Andrew’s 40

No. 9 Sussex Tech 80, No. 24 Milford 60

No. 13 Tower Hill 70, No. 20 Delmarva Christian 46

No. 21 A.I. duPont 37, No. 12 Newark 36

No. 15 Christiana 61, No. 18 Lake Forest 52

No. 10 St. Mark’s 44, No. 23 Middletown 32

No. 14 Mt. Pleasant 56, No. 19 Woodbridge 54

No. 11 William Penn 58, No. 22 Delmar 38